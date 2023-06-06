(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their 2023 All-District Soccer Teams.
View the list of KMAlanders below, as well as the entire list of IGCA All-District nods here.
CLASS 1A WEST
Treylyn White (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Jada Newberg (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Lauryn Peck (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Ella Klusman (St. Albert)
Lilly Krohn (St. Albert)
Sophie Sheffield (St. Albert)
Aubrey Schwieso (Harlan)
Catherine Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic)
Abby Schuett (Tri-Center)
Brooke Daughenbaugh (Tri-Center)
Georgia Paulson (Underwood)
Lola Paulson (Underwood)
Coach: Jared Boysen (Harlan)
CLASS 2A WEST
Jada Jensen (Atlantic)
Quinn Grubbs (Atlantic)
Makena Kramer (Thomas Jefferson)
Camryn Hosick (Thomas Jefferson)
Gracie Hays (Lewis Central)
Haylee Erickson (Lewis Central)
Nora Dougherty (Glenwood)
Molly Williams (Glenwood)
Ava Scott (Glenwood)
Zoe Wittkop (LeMars)
Coach: Amy Benson
CLASS 3A WEST
Liberty Bates (Abraham Lincoln)