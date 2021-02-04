(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings on Thursday afternoon.
Here's a look at the area regions KMA Sports will track throughout the tournament trail.
CLASS 1A
Dates: February 11th, February 16th, February 19th, February 24th
Region 2
Ankeny Christian at St. Edmond
East Union at Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys
Quarterfinals: ACA/SE at Newell-Fonda, at Audubon, SEW/O-M at CAM, at Paton-Churdan
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & CAM
Final at TBA
Region 4
River Valley at Boyer Valley
Heartland Christian at Woodbine
West Harrison at Riverside
Essex at East Mills
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
St. Albert at Sidney
Quarterfinals: BV/RV at Kingsley-Pierson, at Woodbine, EM/Essex at Logan-Magnolia, at Fremont-Mills
Semifinals at Kingsley-Pierson & Logan-Magnolia
Final at TBA
Region 8
Mormon Trail at Murray
Bedford at Stanton
Diagonal at Lamoni
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Seymour at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Sigourney
Twin Cedars at Wayne
Quarterfinals: Murray/MT at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, at Stanton, at Lenox, at Sigourney
Semifinals at Exira/EHK & TBA
Final at TBA
CLASS 2A
Dates: February 13th, February 16th, February 19th, February 24th
Region 5
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
West Central Valley at Interstate 35
IKM-M/ESC at Nodaway Valley
ACGC at South Central Calhoun
I-35/WCV at AHSTW
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
Semifinals at Nodaway Valley & AHSTW
Final at TBA
Region 8
Missouri Valley at Lawton-Bronson
MVAOCOU at Tri-Center
Alta-Aurelia at South O’Brien
L-B/MV at Treynor
Hinton at West Monona
T-C/MVAOCOU at Underwood
SOB/A-A at Ridge View
Semifinals at Treynor & Underwood
Final at TBA
CLASS 3A
Dates: February 13th, February 17th, February 20th
Region 1
Kuemper Catholic at Cherokee
Greene County at Atlantic
Red Oak at Panorama
Clarinda at Shenandoah
Semifinals at Cherokee & Panorama
Final at TBA
Region 6
Okoboji at West Lyon
Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan Catholic at OABCIG
Spirit Lake at Sioux Center
Semifinals at West Lyon & Heelan
Final at TBA