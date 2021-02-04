KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the area regions KMA Sports will track throughout the tournament trail. Click here to find complete pairings. 

CLASS 1A 

Dates: February 11th, February 16th, February 19th, February 24th

Region 2 

Ankeny Christian at St. Edmond

East Union at Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan

Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys

Quarterfinals: ACA/SE at Newell-Fonda, at Audubon, SEW/O-M at CAM, at Paton-Churdan

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & CAM

Final at TBA

Region 4 

River Valley at Boyer Valley

Heartland Christian at Woodbine

West Harrison at Riverside

Essex at East Mills

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

St. Albert at Sidney

Quarterfinals: BV/RV at Kingsley-Pierson, at Woodbine, EM/Essex at Logan-Magnolia, at Fremont-Mills

Semifinals at Kingsley-Pierson & Logan-Magnolia

Final at TBA

Region 8 

Mormon Trail at Murray

Bedford at Stanton

Diagonal at Lamoni

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Seymour at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Sigourney

Twin Cedars at Wayne

Quarterfinals: Murray/MT at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, at Stanton, at Lenox, at Sigourney

Semifinals at Exira/EHK & TBA

Final at TBA

CLASS 2A 

Dates: February 13th, February 16th, February 19th, February 24th

Region 5 

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

West Central Valley at Interstate 35

IKM-M/ESC at Nodaway Valley

ACGC at South Central Calhoun

I-35/WCV at AHSTW

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur

Semifinals at Nodaway Valley & AHSTW

Final at TBA

Region 8 

Missouri Valley at Lawton-Bronson

MVAOCOU at Tri-Center

Alta-Aurelia at South O’Brien

L-B/MV at Treynor

Hinton at West Monona

T-C/MVAOCOU at Underwood

SOB/A-A at Ridge View

Semifinals at Treynor & Underwood

Final at TBA

CLASS 3A 

Dates: February 13th, February 17th, February 20th 

Region 1 

Kuemper Catholic at Cherokee

Greene County at Atlantic

Red Oak at Panorama

Clarinda at Shenandoah

Semifinals at Cherokee & Panorama

Final at TBA

Region 6

Okoboji at West Lyon

Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley

Bishop Heelan Catholic at OABCIG

Spirit Lake at Sioux Center

Semifinals at West Lyon & Heelan

Final at TBA

