(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the Class 4A and 5A regional pairings.
Check out the area pairings below and the list of full pairings linked here.
CLASS 4A
Dates: February 17th, February 20th, February 23rd
Region 1
Carroll at Lewis Central
Storm Lake at LeMars
LC/Carroll at Glenwood
LeMars/Storm Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Final at Highest Remaining Seed
Region 3
Carlisle at ADM
Des Moines Hoover at Norwalk
ADM/Carlisle at Dallas Center-Grimes
Norwalk/Hoover at Creston
Final at Highest Remaining Seed
Region 8
Perry at Boone
Webster City at Spencer
Boone/Perry at Denison-Schleswig
Spencer/Webster City at Harlan
Final at Highest Remaining Seed
CLASS 5A
Dates: February 17th, February 20th, February 23rd
Region 1
Sioux City West at Ames
SCW/Ames at Ankeny
Des Moines East at Waukee
Final at Highest Remaining Seed
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln
AL/TJ at Indianola
Des Moines Lincoln at Johnston
Final at Highest Remaining Seed
Region 4
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
FD/SCN at Sioux City East
Marshalltown at Southeast Polk
Final at Highest Remaining Seed