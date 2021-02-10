IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the Class 4A and 5A regional pairings. 

Check out the area pairings below and the list of full pairings linked here

CLASS 4A 

Dates: February 17th, February 20th, February 23rd

Region 1 

Carroll at Lewis Central 

Storm Lake at LeMars

LC/Carroll at Glenwood

LeMars/Storm Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Final at Highest Remaining Seed

Region 3 

Carlisle at ADM

Des Moines Hoover at Norwalk

ADM/Carlisle at Dallas Center-Grimes

Norwalk/Hoover at Creston

Final at Highest Remaining Seed

Region 8 

Perry at Boone

Webster City at Spencer

Boone/Perry at Denison-Schleswig

Spencer/Webster City at Harlan 

Final at Highest Remaining Seed

CLASS 5A 

Dates: February 17th, February 20th, February 23rd

Region 1 

Sioux City West at Ames

SCW/Ames at Ankeny

Des Moines East at Waukee

Final at Highest Remaining Seed

Region 2 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln

AL/TJ at Indianola

Des Moines Lincoln at Johnston

Final at Highest Remaining Seed

Region 4 

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge

FD/SCN at Sioux City East

Marshalltown at Southeast Polk

Final at Highest Remaining Seed

