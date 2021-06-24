(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the latest state rankings and regional pairings on Thursday.
In the state rankings, Wayne jumped up four spots to No. 2 in Class 1A while Lenox moved into the top 10. Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Exira/EHK, Underwood, Atlantic and Heelan are also ranked this week.
View the latest rankings for area schools below and the full rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
2. Wayne (up 4)
5. Southeast Warren (down 2)
10. Lenox (up 3)
11. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 3)
14. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (down 3)
CLASS 2A
8. Underwood (down 1)
CLASS 3A
7. Atlantic (same)
14. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 4A
None
CLASS 5A
None
The latest rankings are also represented in the regional pairings. Check out each region KMA Sports will be tracking below. Find the full set of pairings linked here.
CLASS 1A
Regional first round games in 1A are on July 6th with additional dates on July 7th, July 9th and July 12th.
Region 2
Glidden-Ralston at Bishop Garrigan
Ar-We-Va at West Bend-Mallard
Boyer Valley at Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia
Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, St. Edmond, Exira/EHK, Woodbine
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & Kimballton
Final at TBA
Region 3
Seymour at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Diagonal at Bedford
Quarterfinals at Wayne, Twin Cedars, Lenox & Lamoni
Semifinals at Wayne & Lenox
Final at TBA
Region 4
Essex at Southwest Valley
Murray at East Union
Stanton at Orient-Macksburg
East Union at St. Albert
CAM at Riverside
Quarterfinals at Southeast Warren, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Griswold
Semifinals at Southeast Warren & MSTM
Final at TBA
CLASS 2A
Regional first round games in 2A are on July 6th with additional dates on July 7th, July 9th and July 12th.
Region 2
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Lawton-Bronson at MVAOCOU
Quarterfinals at Underwood, Tri-Center at AHSTW, West Monona & East Sac County at Hinton
Semifinals at Underwood & West Monona
Final at TBA
Region 3
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
IKM-Manning at ACGC
Quarterfinal at I-35, Central Decatur at Mount Ayr, Earlham & Panorama at Kuemper Catholic
Semifinal at I-35 & Earlham
Final at TBA
CLASS 3A
Regional first round games in 3A are on July 6th with additional dates on July 9th and July 12th.
Region 2
Red Oak at Atlantic
OABCIG at Cherokee
Okoboji at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Unity Christian at MOC-Floyd Valley
Semifinals at Atlantic & Briar Cliff
Final at TBA
Region 3
Centerville at Albia
Shenandoah at Clarke
Des Moines Christian at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Clarinda at Chariton
Semifinals at Albia & EBF
Final at TBA
CLASS 4A
Regional first round games in 4A are on July 8th with additional dates on July 10th and July 13th.
Region 1
Spencer at Webster City
Storm Lake at LeMars
Semifinals at Boone & Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Final at TBA
Region 2
Glenwood at Creston
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Semifinals at Winterset & Harlan
Final at TBA
CLASS 5A
Regional first round games in 5A are on July 8th with additional dates on July 10th and July 13th.
Region 1
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Semifinal at Fort Dodge & Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Final at TBA
Region 2
Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln
Semifinal at Johnston & Ames at Southeast Polk
Final at TBA