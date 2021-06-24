IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the latest state rankings and regional pairings on Thursday.

In the state rankings, Wayne jumped up four spots to No. 2 in Class 1A while Lenox moved into the top 10. Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Exira/EHK, Underwood, Atlantic and Heelan are also ranked this week.

View the latest rankings for area schools below and the full rankings linked here.  

CLASS 1A 

2. Wayne (up 4)

5. Southeast Warren (down 2)

10. Lenox (up 3)

11. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 3)

14. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (down 3)

CLASS 2A 

8. Underwood (down 1)

CLASS 3A 

7. Atlantic (same)

14. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

CLASS 4A 

None

CLASS 5A 

None

The latest rankings are also represented in the regional pairings. Check out each region KMA Sports will be tracking below. Find the full set of pairings linked here

CLASS 1A 

Regional first round games in 1A are on July 6th with additional dates on July 7th, July 9th and July 12th.

Region 2

Glidden-Ralston at Bishop Garrigan

Ar-We-Va at West Bend-Mallard

Boyer Valley at Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

West Harrison at Logan-Magnolia

Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, St. Edmond, Exira/EHK, Woodbine

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & Kimballton

Final at TBA

Region 3 

Seymour at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Diagonal at Bedford

Quarterfinals at Wayne, Twin Cedars, Lenox & Lamoni

Semifinals at Wayne & Lenox

Final at TBA

Region 4 

Essex at Southwest Valley

Murray at East Union

Stanton at Orient-Macksburg

East Union at St. Albert

CAM at Riverside

Quarterfinals at Southeast Warren, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Griswold

Semifinals at Southeast Warren & MSTM

Final at TBA

CLASS 2A 

Regional first round games in 2A are on July 6th with additional dates on July 7th, July 9th and July 12th.

Region 2 

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Lawton-Bronson at MVAOCOU

Quarterfinals at Underwood, Tri-Center at AHSTW, West Monona & East Sac County at Hinton

Semifinals at Underwood & West Monona

Final at TBA

Region 3 

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley 

IKM-Manning at ACGC

Quarterfinal at I-35, Central Decatur at Mount Ayr, Earlham & Panorama at Kuemper Catholic

Semifinal at I-35 & Earlham

Final at TBA

CLASS 3A 

Regional first round games in 3A are on July 6th with additional dates on July 9th and July 12th.

Region 2 

Red Oak at Atlantic

OABCIG at Cherokee

Okoboji at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Unity Christian at MOC-Floyd Valley

Semifinals at Atlantic & Briar Cliff

Final at TBA

Region 3 

Centerville at Albia

Shenandoah at Clarke

Des Moines Christian at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Clarinda at Chariton

Semifinals at Albia & EBF

Final at TBA

CLASS 4A 

Regional first round games in 4A are on July 8th with additional dates on July 10th and July 13th.

Region 1 

Spencer at Webster City

Storm Lake at LeMars

Semifinals at Boone & Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Final at TBA

Region 2 

Glenwood at Creston

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Semifinals at Winterset & Harlan

Final at TBA

CLASS 5A 

Regional first round games in 5A are on July 8th with additional dates on July 10th and July 13th.

Region 1 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Semifinal at Fort Dodge & Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East

Final at TBA

Region 2 

Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln

Semifinal at Johnston & Ames at Southeast Polk

Final at TBA

