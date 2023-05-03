IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released regional sites and assignments for the golf postseason.

The Class 1A and 2A regional first round tournaments are slated for May 12th while regional finals for all four classes are on May 17th. View the complete list of sites and assignments linked here.

Check below for the 10 regions KMA Sports will be following during the golf postseason, including where each KMAland conference school is heading.

CLASS 1A REGION 1 FINAL AT CAM

Region 1A First Round at Aurelia (Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine)

Region 1B First Round at IKM-Manning (Audubon, CAM, Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center)

Region 1C First Round at Sidney (Bedford, East Mills, Essex, Griswold, Hamburg, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley)

CLASS 1A REGION 3 FINAL AT LYNNVILLE-SULLY

Region 3A First Round at Grundy Center

Region 3B First Round at Woodward-Granger (Coon Raipds-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys)

Region 3C First Round at Mount Ayr (East Union, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg, Southeast Warren, Wayne)

CLASS 1A REGION 5 FINAL AT WAPELLO

Region 5A First Round at West Branch

Region 5B First Round at English Valleys

Region 5C First Round at New London (Moravia)

CLASS 2A REGION 2 FINAL AT CARROLL/KUEMPER CATHOLIC 

Region 2A First Round at Red Oak (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood)

Region 2B First Round at Roland-Story 

CLASS 2A REGION 4 FINAL AT WILLIAMSBURG 

Region 4A First Round at West Marshall (Central Decatur)

Region 4B First Round at Mid-Prairie

CLASS 3A REGION 1 AT STORM LAKE

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Harlan

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A REGION 2 AT CARROLL 

Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

CLASS 3A REGION 3 AT OSKALOOSA 

Creston

CLASS 4A REGION 1 AT AMES 

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

CLASS 4A REGION 2 AT WDM VALLEY 

Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln

Lewis Central

