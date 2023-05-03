(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released regional sites and assignments for the golf postseason.
The Class 1A and 2A regional first round tournaments are slated for May 12th while regional finals for all four classes are on May 17th. View the complete list of sites and assignments linked here.
Check below for the 10 regions KMA Sports will be following during the golf postseason, including where each KMAland conference school is heading.
CLASS 1A REGION 1 FINAL AT CAM
Region 1A First Round at Aurelia (Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine)
Region 1B First Round at IKM-Manning (Audubon, CAM, Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center)
Region 1C First Round at Sidney (Bedford, East Mills, Essex, Griswold, Hamburg, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley)
CLASS 1A REGION 3 FINAL AT LYNNVILLE-SULLY
Region 3A First Round at Grundy Center
Region 3B First Round at Woodward-Granger (Coon Raipds-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys)
Region 3C First Round at Mount Ayr (East Union, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg, Southeast Warren, Wayne)
CLASS 1A REGION 5 FINAL AT WAPELLO
Region 5A First Round at West Branch
Region 5B First Round at English Valleys
Region 5C First Round at New London (Moravia)
CLASS 2A REGION 2 FINAL AT CARROLL/KUEMPER CATHOLIC
Region 2A First Round at Red Oak (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood)
Region 2B First Round at Roland-Story
CLASS 2A REGION 4 FINAL AT WILLIAMSBURG
Region 4A First Round at West Marshall (Central Decatur)
Region 4B First Round at Mid-Prairie
CLASS 3A REGION 1 AT STORM LAKE
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Harlan
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A REGION 2 AT CARROLL
Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
CLASS 3A REGION 3 AT OSKALOOSA
Creston
CLASS 4A REGION 1 AT AMES
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
CLASS 4A REGION 2 AT WDM VALLEY
Thomas Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln
Lewis Central