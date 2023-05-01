(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the postseason pairings for tennis.
The regional meets will take place on May 10th at 9 AM. View the full list of sites & assignments here and the list of the KMAland teams assignments here.
CLASS 1A
Region 1 at Spencer
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Region 2 at Atlantic
Atlantic
Audubon
Clarinda
St. Albert
Glenwood
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
Lewis Central
Shenandoah
Region 3 at Pella
Creston
Red Oak
Southwest Valley
CLASS 2A
Region 1 at Ames
Sioux City North
Region 2 at Waukee Northwest
Sioux City East
Sioux City West
Region 3 at WDM Valley
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson