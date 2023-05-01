IGHSAU

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the postseason pairings for tennis. 

The regional meets will take place on May 10th at 9 AM. View the full list of sites & assignments here and the list of the KMAland teams assignments here. 

CLASS 1A

Region 1 at Spencer

Denison-Schleswig 

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2 at Atlantic 

Atlantic

Audubon

Clarinda

St. Albert

Glenwood

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

Lewis Central

Shenandoah 

Region 3 at Pella

Creston 

Red Oak 

Southwest Valley

CLASS 2A 

Region 1 at Ames

Sioux City North

Region 2 at Waukee Northwest

Sioux City East 

Sioux City West 

Region 3 at WDM Valley

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.