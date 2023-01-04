(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments.
The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville.
Find the complete list of regional assignments linked here.
Region 1 (at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)
AHSTW
Clarinda
Council Bluffs Coop
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Lewis Central
Logan-Magnolia
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City West
SWAT
Treynor Underwood
Region 2 (at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)
Audubon
Kuemper Catholic
LeMars
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Riverside
Shenandoah
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Southwest Iowa
Region 3 (at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines)
Clarke/Murray
Creston
Moravia
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
Southern Tier
Region 4 (at Iowa Events Center, Des MOines)
Martensdale-St. Marys