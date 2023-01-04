IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. 

The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville.

Find the complete list of regional assignments linked here.

Region 1 (at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)

AHSTW

Clarinda

Council Bluffs Coop

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Lewis Central

Logan-Magnolia

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City West

SWAT

Treynor Underwood

Region 2 (at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)

Audubon

Kuemper Catholic

LeMars

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Riverside

Shenandoah

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Southwest Iowa

Region 3 (at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines)

Clarke/Murray

Creston

Moravia

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

Southern Tier

Region 4 (at Iowa Events Center, Des MOines)

Martensdale-St. Marys

