(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings.

Seven of the eight teams ranked stayed in their same positions while Sergeant Bluff-Luton dropped one spot in 3A. View the complete area rankings below and full rankings linked here.

CLASS 1A 

3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)

10. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

12. Stanton (same)

CLASS 2A 

5. Treynor (same)

CLASS 3A 

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)

13. Harlan (same)

CLASS 4A 

1. Glenwood (same)

2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

CLASS 5A 

None

