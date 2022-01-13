(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings.
Seven of the eight teams ranked stayed in their same positions while Sergeant Bluff-Luton dropped one spot in 3A. View the complete area rankings below and full rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
12. Stanton (same)
CLASS 2A
5. Treynor (same)
CLASS 3A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)
13. Harlan (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 5A
None