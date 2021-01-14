(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK, Treynor, Underwood, Creston and Heelan all moved up in the latest IGHSAU basketball rankings.
The Spartans moved up one spot in Class 1A to No. 6, Treynor is up one to No. 7 in 2A, Creston popped up four to No. 8 in 4A and Heelan is back into the Class 3A rankings. View the area teams that are ranked below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (up 1)
13. Logan-Magnolia (down 1)
CLASS 2A
5. Nodaway Valley (same)
7. Treynor (up 1)
12. Underwood (up 2)
CLASS 3A
13. Bishop Heelan Catholic (NR)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
8. Creston (up 4)
11. Denison-Schleswig (down 3)
12. Harlan (down 1)
CLASS 5A
None