(KMAland) -- Treynor is up one spot to No. 4 in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings.

The Cardinals are among two teams in a KMAland conference that made a move up with Sergeant Bluff-Luton climbing three spots to No. 3 in 3A. Exira/EHK, Martensdale-St. Marys, Stanton, Harlan, Glenwood and Bishop Heelan Catholic remained steady.

View the area rankings and teams below and the complete state rankings linked here.  

CLASS 1A 

3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)

10. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

12. Stanton (same)

CLASS 2A 

4. Treynor (up 1)

CLASS 3A 

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 3)

13. Harlan (same)

CLASS 4A 

1. Glenwood (same)

2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

CLASS 5A 

None

