(KMAland) -- Treynor is up one spot to No. 4 in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings.
The Cardinals are among two teams in a KMAland conference that made a move up with Sergeant Bluff-Luton climbing three spots to No. 3 in 3A. Exira/EHK, Martensdale-St. Marys, Stanton, Harlan, Glenwood and Bishop Heelan Catholic remained steady.
View the area rankings and teams below and the complete state rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
12. Stanton (same)
CLASS 2A
4. Treynor (up 1)
CLASS 3A
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 3)
13. Harlan (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 5A
None