(KMAland) -- Lenox and Lewis Central are new to the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, joining eight other KMAland schools.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
6. Exira-EHK (same)
13. Lenox (NR)
CLASS 2A
5. Nodaway Valley (same)
10. Treynor (down 3)
11. Underwood (up 1)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
9. Creston (down 1)
10. Denison-Schleswig (up 1)
12. Harlan (up 1)
14. Lewis Central (NR)