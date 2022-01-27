(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A in the latest state girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Additionally, Nodaway Valley rejoins the Class 2A rankings while Exira-EHK, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood are also ranked.
Check out the rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira-EHK (same)
11. Stanton (up 1)
12. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 2)
CLASS 2A
4. Treynor (same)
14. Nodaway Valley (NR)
CLASS 3A
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Heelan (up 1)
3. Glenwood (down 2)