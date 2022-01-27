IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A in the latest state girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Additionally, Nodaway Valley rejoins the Class 2A rankings while Exira-EHK, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood are also ranked. 

Check out the rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.

CLASS 1A

3. Exira-EHK (same)

11. Stanton (up 1)

12. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 2)

CLASS 2A

4. Treynor (same) 

14. Nodaway Valley (NR)

CLASS 3A 

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)

CLASS 4A

1. Bishop Heelan (up 1)

3. Glenwood (down 2) 

