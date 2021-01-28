(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley, Lenox and Exira-EHK made slight moves in the right direction while Paton-Churdan is new to the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
In total, 10KMAland school are ranked including Lenox, Treynor, Underwood, Glenwood, Creston, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
5. Exira-EHK (up 1)
12. Lenox (up 1)
15. Paton-Churdan (NR)
CLASS 2A
4. Nodaway Valley (up 1)
10. Treynor (same)
11. Underwood (down 1)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
9. Creston (same)
10. Denison-Schleswig (same)
11. Harlan (same)