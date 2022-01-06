(KMAland) -- Harlan is back into the state rankings with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s release of the first rankings of 2022.
The Cyclones are among nine KMAland conference schools ranked this week, coming in at No. 13 in Class 3A. Treynor and Martensdale-St. Marys both moved up one spot while Exira/EHK, Stanton, Woodbine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood and Heelan all stayed in their same positions.
View area teams and their rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira/EHK (same)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 1)
12. Stanton (same)
15. Woodbine (same)
CLASS 2A
5. Treynor (up 1)
CLASS 3A
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
13. Harlan (NR)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 5A
None