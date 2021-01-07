(KMAland) -- Creston and Harlan were big movers in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
In total, 10 KMAland teams were ranked. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
7. Exira-EHK (same)
10. CAM (same)
12. Logan-Magnolia (same)
CLASS 2A
5. Nodaway Valley (same)
8. Treynor (same)
14. Underwood (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
8. Denison-Schleswig (same)
11. Harlan (up 2)
12. Creston (up 2)