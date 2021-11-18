IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Nodaway Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton are all ranked in the top three of their respective class in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason basketball rankings.

The Rams are the preseason No. 1 in 4A, Nodaway Valley is No. 2 in 2A and Exira/EHK is No. 3 in 1A. Stanton, Treynor, Underwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East are also ranked to open the year.

View all the KMAland conference teams and their rankings below and the complete rankings linked here

Class 1A 

3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

15. Stanton

Class 2A 

2. Nodaway Valley

10. Treynor

14. Underwood

Class 3A 

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 4A 

1. Glenwood

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Class 5A 

13. Sioux City East

