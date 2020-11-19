(KMAland) -- Thirteen KMAland conference girls basketball teams are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings to open the year.
Glenwood is pacing the area with a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A while AHSTW is No. 6 in 2A, Exira/EHK is No. 7 in 1A and Nodaway Valley is ranked No. 8 in 2A.
Glenwood is one of five teams from the Hawkeye Ten Conference ranked to open the year, including Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and St. Albert. View the area teams and their rankings below and the complete state rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
12. St. Albert
13. Logan-Magnolia
15. Stanton
CLASS 2A
6. AHSTW
8. Nodaway Valley
10. IKM-Manning
15. Mount Ayr
CLASS 3A
10. Creston
13. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood
9. Denison-Schleswig
11. Harlan
CLASS 5A
None