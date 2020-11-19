IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Thirteen KMAland conference girls basketball teams are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings to open the year.

Glenwood is pacing the area with a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A while AHSTW is No. 6 in 2A, Exira/EHK is No. 7 in 1A and Nodaway Valley is ranked No. 8 in 2A. 

Glenwood is one of five teams from the Hawkeye Ten Conference ranked to open the year, including Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and St. Albert. View the area teams and their rankings below and the complete state rankings linked here

CLASS 1A 

7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

12. St. Albert

13. Logan-Magnolia

15. Stanton

CLASS 2A 

6. AHSTW

8. Nodaway Valley

10. IKM-Manning

15. Mount Ayr

CLASS 3A 

10. Creston

13. Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 4A 

1. Glenwood

9. Denison-Schleswig

11. Harlan

CLASS 5A 

None

