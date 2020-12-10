(KMAland) -- CAM and Logan-Magnolia are among the movers in the latest state basketball rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
In Class 1A, CAM moved up three spots to No. 10 while Lo-Ma is new to the 1A rankings at No. 15.
In total, 11 KMAland schools are ranked. The complete rankings can be found here with the list of ranked area schools available below.
CLASS 1A
7. Exira-EHK (same)
10. CAM (up 3)
12. St. Albert (same)
15. Logan-Magnolia (NR)
CLASS 2A
7. Nodaway Valley (same)
9. AHSTW (up 1)
13. Treynor (up 1)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
9. Denison-Schleswig (same)
10. Harlan (up 1)
12. Creston (up 1)