(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings.
Glenwood, Heelan and Exira/EHK continue to pace the way for the area with Nos. 1, 2 and 3 rankings in their respective classes.
View the complete list of KMAland conference schools that are ranked below and the full set of rankings from the IGHSAU linked here.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira/EHK (same)
12. Stanton (same)
15. Woodbine (same)
CLASS 2A
10. Nodaway Valley (same)
11. Treynor (same)
CLASS 3A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
CLASS 4A
1 Glenwood (same)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 5A
None