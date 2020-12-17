(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa and Hawkeye Ten Conference were well represented in the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Underwood moved into the rankings in Class 2A while Treynor moved up three spots and AHSTW moved down three in Class 2A. Logan-Magnolia also moved up two spots in Class 1A.
The Hawkeye Ten has four ranked teams, all of which are in Class 4A. Glenwood is still the No. 1 ranked squad in Class 4A. The only No. 1 to remain the same. Denison-Schleswig, Creston and Harlan are also ranked. The complete rankings can be found here. The ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
7. Exira-EHK (same)
10. CAM (same)
13. Logan-Magnolia (up 2)
CLASS 2A
6. Nodaway Valley (up 1)
10. Treynor (up 3)
12. AHSTW (down 3)
15. Underwood (NR)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
8. Denison-Schleswig (up 1)
10. Creston (up 2)
13. Harlan (down 3)