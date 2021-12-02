(KMAland) -- CAM and Harlan are new faces to the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday.
The Cougars come in at No. 14, and are joined in Class 1A by Exira-EHK and Stanton. Harlan, meanwhile, is ranked No. 13 in Class 3A.
Nodaway Valley, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood and Sioux City East are also ranked. View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira-EHK (same)
12. Stanton (same)
14. CAM (NR)
CLASS 2A
7. Nodaway Valley (down 5)
12. Treynor (down 2)
CLASS 3A
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
13. Harlan (NR)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
5. Bishop Heelan (up 1)
CLASS 5A
13. Sioux City East (same)