(KMAland) -- Glenwood maintained their top spot in Class 4A while CAM and Treynor moved in to the latest state basketball rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
7. Exira-EHK (same)
12. St. Albert (same)
13. CAM (NR)
15. Stanton (same)
CLASS 2A
7. Nodaway Valley (same)
10. AHSTW (same)
14. Treynor (NR)
15. IKM-Manning (down 5)
CLASS 3A
13. Bishop Heelan (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
9. Denison-Schleswig (same)
11. Harlan (same)
14. Creston (NR)