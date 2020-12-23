(KMAland) -- Glenwood is still the top team in Class 4A in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Glenwood is one of 10 ranked KMAland teams, along with CAM, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Treynor, Underwood, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Creston.
The rankings of the area teams can be found below. The full rankings can be viewed here.
CLASS 1A
7. Exira-EHK (same)
10. CAM (same)
12. Logan-Magnolia (up 1)
CLASS 2A
5. Nodaway Valley (up 1)
8. Treynor (up 2)
14. Underwood (up 1)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
8. Denison-Schleswig (same)
12. Harlan (up 1)
14. Creston (down 4)