(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Sioux City East are new to the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Blue Devils come in at No. 11 in Class 1A while the Black Raiders are No. 15 in Class 5A.
Treynor was a big mover, going from No. 11 to No. 6 in Class 2A. Glenwood is still No. 1 in Class 4A.
Exira-EHK, Stanton, Woodbine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira-EHK (same)
11. Martensdale-St. Marys (NR)
12. Stanton (same)
15. Woodbine (same)
CLASS 2A
6. Treynor (up 5)
CLASS 3A
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
2. Bishop Heelan (same)
CLASS 5A
15. Sioux City East (NR)