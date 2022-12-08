(KMAland) -- The St. Albert girls basketball team is new to the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Saintes came in at No. 11 in Class 1A. Woodbine, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Underwood, Treynor, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Lewis Central are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Woodbine (same)
7. Stanton (same)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
11. St. Albert (NR)
CLASS 2A
4. Underwood (same)
5. Treynor (same)
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 3)
9. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
None