(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah, Woodbine and Lewis Central girls are new to the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Exira-EHK, Stanton, Nodaway Valley, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan and Glenwood are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
3. Exira-EHK (same)
12. Stanton (same)
15. Woodbine (NR)
CLASS 2A
10. Nodaway Valley (down 3)
11. Treynor (up 1)
CLASS 3A
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
14. Shenandoah (NR)
15. Harlan (down 2)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
2. Bishop Heelan (up 3)
15. Lewis Central (NR)
CLASS 5A
None