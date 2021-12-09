Shenandoah Fillies

(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah, Woodbine and Lewis Central girls are new to the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Exira-EHK, Stanton, Nodaway Valley, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan and Glenwood are also ranked.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

3. Exira-EHK (same)

12. Stanton (same)

15. Woodbine (NR) 

CLASS 2A 

10. Nodaway Valley (down 3)

11. Treynor (up 1)

CLASS 3A 

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)

14. Shenandoah (NR)

15. Harlan (down 2)

CLASS 4A 

1. Glenwood (same)

2. Bishop Heelan (up 3)

15. Lewis Central (NR)

CLASS 5A

None 

