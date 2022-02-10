(KMAland) -- At long last, the Underwood girls basketball team is into the state rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Eagles are ranked No. 14 in the latest Class 2A poll while 10 other KMAland conference schools are in their respective rankings. This is the final rankings in 1A, 2A and 3A. View the complete set of rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)
10. Stanton (up 1)
12. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
CLASS 2A
8. Treynor (down 4)
12. Nodaway Valley (up 2)
14. Underwood (NR)
CLASS 3A
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
11. Harlan (NR)
CLASS 4A
2. Glenwood (same)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 5A
13. Sioux City East (up 1)