(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East girls are new to the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings while Glenwood has moved up a spot in Class 4A. 

Exira-EHK, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Nodaway Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland schools below. 

CLASS 1A 

5. Exira-EHK (same)

11. Stanton (same)

12. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

CLASS 2A

4. Treynor (same) 

14. Nodaway Valley (same) 

CLASS 3A

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 2) 

CLASS 4A

2. Glenwood (up 1)

3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 2)

CLASS 5A 

14. Sioux City East (NR) 

