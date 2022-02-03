(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East girls are new to the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings while Glenwood has moved up a spot in Class 4A.
Exira-EHK, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Nodaway Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland schools below.
CLASS 1A
5. Exira-EHK (same)
11. Stanton (same)
12. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
CLASS 2A
4. Treynor (same)
14. Nodaway Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 2)
CLASS 4A
2. Glenwood (up 1)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 2)
CLASS 5A
14. Sioux City East (NR)