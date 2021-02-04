(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released one final batch of rankings before unveiling the Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional brackets.
Bishop Heelan joins the Class 3A rankings while Exira-EHK, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Treynor, Underwood, Glenwood, Creston, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig are still ranked.
The complete rankings can be viewed here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be found below.
CLASS 1A
5. Exira-EHK (same)
11. Lenox (up 1)
CLASS 2A
4. Nodaway Valley (same)
9. Treynor (up 1)
13. Underwood (down 2)
CLASS 3A
15. Bishop Heelan (NR)
CLASS 4A
1. Glenwood (same)
8. Denison-Schleswig (up 1)
10. Harlan (up 1)
14. Creston (down 5)