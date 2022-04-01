(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the first girls state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Abraham Lincoln is the highest-ranked team, coming at No. 5 in Class 3A. Tri-Center, Treynor, Bishop Heelan Catholic, St. Albert, Underwood, Lewis Central and Glenwood are also ranked.
Check out the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Tri-Center
7. Treynor
8. Bishop Heelan
14. St. Albert
15. Underwood
CLASS 2A
10. Lewis Central
14. Glenwood
CLASS 3A
5. Abraham Lincoln