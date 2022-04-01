IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the first girls state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Abraham Lincoln is the highest-ranked team, coming at No. 5 in Class 3A. Tri-Center, Treynor, Bishop Heelan Catholic, St. Albert, Underwood, Lewis Central and Glenwood are also ranked. 

Check out the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.

CLASS 1A 

6. Tri-Center

7. Treynor

8. Bishop Heelan

14. St. Albert

15. Underwood

CLASS 2A 

10. Lewis Central

14. Glenwood 

CLASS 3A

5. Abraham Lincoln 

