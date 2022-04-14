Lewis Central Titans Logo.png

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Abraham Lincoln is the highest-ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 3A. 

Lewis Central was the biggest mover, going from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 2A. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

8. Tri-Center (down 1)

11. Treynor (same)

15. St. Albert (same)

CLASS 2A 

8. Lewis Central (up 2)

CLASS 3A

3. Abraham Lincoln (same)

15. Sioux City East (same) 

