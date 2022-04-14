(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Abraham Lincoln is the highest-ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 3A.
Lewis Central was the biggest mover, going from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 2A.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
8. Tri-Center (down 1)
11. Treynor (same)
15. St. Albert (same)
CLASS 2A
8. Lewis Central (up 2)
CLASS 3A
3. Abraham Lincoln (same)
15. Sioux City East (same)