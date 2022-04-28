(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, Heelan and Sioux City East are all moving up in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings.
Heelan is now No. 4 in 1A while Tri-Center is up to 11 in 1A and Sioux City East is at 14 in 3A. Underwood (No. 8 in 1A), Lewis Central (No. 7 in 2A) and Abraham Lincoln (No. 3 in 5A) stayed static in the latest rankings.
Check out the area teams and their rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (up 2)
8. Underwood (same)
11. Tri-Center (up 2)
CLASS 2A
7. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 3A
3. Abraham Lincoln (same)
14. Sioux City East (up 1)