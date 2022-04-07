Abraham Lincoln Lynx Logo

(Des Moines) -- Seven KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Abraham Lincoln is the highest-ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 3A. 

Bishop Heelan, Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert, Lewis Central and Glenwood are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

6. Bishop Heelan (up 2) 

7. Tri-Center (down 1)

11. Treynor (down 4)

15. St. Albert (down 1)

CLASS 2A

10. Lewis Central (same)

14. Glenwood (same)

CLASS 3A 

3. Abraham Lincoln (up 1)

