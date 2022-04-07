(Des Moines) -- Seven KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Abraham Lincoln is the highest-ranked team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 3A.
Bishop Heelan, Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert, Lewis Central and Glenwood are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Bishop Heelan (up 2)
7. Tri-Center (down 1)
11. Treynor (down 4)
15. St. Albert (down 1)
CLASS 2A
10. Lewis Central (same)
14. Glenwood (same)
CLASS 3A
3. Abraham Lincoln (up 1)