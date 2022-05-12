(KMAland) -- The Underwood and Tri-Center girls soccer teams were big movers in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Eagles moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in Class 1A while Tri-Center climbed up three spots from No. 10 to No. 7.
Bishop Heelan, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
4. Bishop Heelan (same)
6. Underwood (up 2)
7. Tri-Center (up 3)
CLASS 2A
6. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 3A
2. Abraham Lincoln (same)