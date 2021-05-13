(KMAland) -- Tri-Center moved up one spot in the latest girls state soccer rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Trojans moved from No. 6 to No. 5 in Class 1A.
Treynor, Bishop Heelan, Lewis Central, Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked.
The full rankings can be found here. List of ranked KMAland teams is available below.
CLASS 1A
3. Treynor (same)
5. Tri-Center (up 1)
14. Bishop Heelan (up 1)
CLASS 2A
2. Lewis Central (same)
11. Glenwood (same)
CLASS 3A
7. Abraham Lincoln (same)