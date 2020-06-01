(KMAland) -- Three Pride of Iowa, two Missouri River and one Hawkeye Ten Conference team are ranked to open the year.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their preseason state rankings on Monday. The highest-ranked team from a KMAland conference is Mount Ayr, which comes in at No. 3 in Class 2A.
Fellow POI rivals Wayne and Lenox are ranked No. 4 and No. 15 in Class 1A while Atlantic is No. 12 in 3A. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (No. 8 in 4A) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (No. 15 in Class 3A) from the Missouri River Conference are also ranked.
View the KMAland conference rankings below or click here for the complete rankings.
CLASS 1A
4. Wayne
15. Lenox
CLASS 2A
3. Mount Ayr
CLASS 3A
12. Atlantic
15. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 4A
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 5A
None