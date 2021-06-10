(KMAland) -- Underwood, Southeast Warren, Wayne and Mount Ayr were among the movers in the latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Exira-EHK, Lenox, Bishop Heelan and Atlantic are also ranked.
The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is available below.
CLASS 1A
4. Southeast Warren (up 2)
6. Wayne (up 1)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
12. Exira-EHK (down 1)
14. Lenox (up 1)
CLASS 2A
5. Underwood (up 1)
8. Mount Ayr (up 2)
CLASS 3A
7. Atlantic (up 1)
15. Bishop Heelan (NR)