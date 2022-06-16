(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars was a big mover in the latest state softball rankings while Logan-Magnolia also made a slight climb.
Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Exira-EHK, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Creston and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.
View the full rankings and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
5. Southeast Warren (up 1)
7. Twin Cedars (up 6)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 3)
10. Wayne (down 2)
14. Exira-EHK (up 1)
CLASS 2A
8. Logan-Magnolia (up 2)
CLASS 3A
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
CLASS 4A
9. Creston (same)
15. Bishop Heelan (same)