(KMAland) -- Three Pride of Iowa teams are ranked within the top eight of the latest Class 1A rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Southeast Warren is up one spot to 3, Wayne is still ranked No. 6 and Martensdale-St. Marys moved up two spots to No. 8 in the 1A rankings. Exira/EHK, Lenox and Heelan also moved up in the lashes rankings.
Find area teams ranked below
CLASS 1A
3. Southeast Warren (up 1)
6. Wayne (same)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 2)
11. Exira/EHK (up 1)
13. Lenox (up 1)
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood (down 2)
14. Mount Ayr (down 6)
CLASS 3A
7. Atlantic (same)
14. Bishop Heelan Catholic (up 1)