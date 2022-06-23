Logan-Magnolia Panthers

(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland conference teams are ranked in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings.

Logan-Magnolia moved up three spots into the top five of Class 2A while Creston, Exira/EHK, Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Twin Cedars are also ranked.

View the area rankings below.

CLASS 1A 

5. Southeast Warren (same)

7. Twin Cedars (same)

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

10. Wayne (same)

13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (up 2)

CLASS 2A 

5. Logan-Magnolia (up 3)

CLASS 3A 

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 4)

CLASS 4A 

9. Creston (same)

15. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

CLASS 5A 

None

