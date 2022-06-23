(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland conference teams are ranked in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings.
Logan-Magnolia moved up three spots into the top five of Class 2A while Creston, Exira/EHK, Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Twin Cedars are also ranked.
View the area rankings below.
CLASS 1A
5. Southeast Warren (same)
7. Twin Cedars (same)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
10. Wayne (same)
13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (up 2)
CLASS 2A
5. Logan-Magnolia (up 3)
CLASS 3A
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 4)
CLASS 4A
9. Creston (same)
15. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 5A
None