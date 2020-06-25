(KMAland) -- Three area schools have joined the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent state softball rankings.
Exira-EHK and Twin Cedars join the Class 1A rankings at 13th and 14th respectively. Wayne is ranked fifth.
Underwood has climbed into the state rankings in Class 2A at No. 14. They join Mount Ayr, who is ranked fifth.
Other ranked area teams include Atlantic (Class 3A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A) and Harlan (Class 4A).
The complete list of rankings can be found here. The ranked area teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
5. Wayne (down 1)
13. Exira-EHK (NR)
14. Twin Cedars (NR)
CLASS 2A
5. Mount Ayr (down 1)
14. Underwood (NR)
CLASS 3A
11. Atlantic (down 1)
CLASS 4A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 2)
11. hARLAN (up 2)