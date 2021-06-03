IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union features nine KMAland schools. 

Southeast Warren and Underwood are the highest ranked squads, coming in at No. 6 in Class 1A and 2A, respectively. 

Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Exira-EHK, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Atlantic and Harlan are also ranked.

The full rankings can be found here. The rankings for KMAland schools is available below. 

CLASS 1A

6. Southeast Warren

7. Wayne

10. Martensdale-St. Marys

11. Exira-EHK

15. Lenox  

CLASS 2A

6. Underwood

10. Mount Ayr

CLASS 3A 

8. Atlantic 

CLASS 4A 

14. Harlan 

