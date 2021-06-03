(KMAland) -- The latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union features nine KMAland schools.
Southeast Warren and Underwood are the highest ranked squads, coming in at No. 6 in Class 1A and 2A, respectively.
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Exira-EHK, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Atlantic and Harlan are also ranked.
The full rankings can be found here. The rankings for KMAland schools is available below.
CLASS 1A
6. Southeast Warren
7. Wayne
10. Martensdale-St. Marys
11. Exira-EHK
15. Lenox
CLASS 2A
6. Underwood
10. Mount Ayr
CLASS 3A
8. Atlantic
CLASS 4A
14. Harlan