IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys both moved up in the latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Southeast Warren went from No. 4 to No. 3 in 1A while Martensdale-St. Marys rose from No. 10 to No. 8.

Wayne, Griswold, Mount Ayr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.

View the full rankings and list of ranked KMAland teams below.

CLASS 1A

3. Southeast Warren (up 1)

6. Wayne (same)

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 2)

15. Griswold (same)

CLASS 2A

14. Mount Ayr (same)

CLASS 3A

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)

CLASS 4A

15. Bishop Heelan (down 4)

Download PDF softball-2022-6322softballrankings.pdf

