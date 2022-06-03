(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys both moved up in the latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Southeast Warren went from No. 4 to No. 3 in 1A while Martensdale-St. Marys rose from No. 10 to No. 8.
Wayne, Griswold, Mount Ayr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.
View the full rankings and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
3. Southeast Warren (up 1)
6. Wayne (same)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 2)
15. Griswold (same)
CLASS 2A
14. Mount Ayr (same)
CLASS 3A
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)
CLASS 4A
15. Bishop Heelan (down 4)