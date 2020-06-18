(KMAland) -- Harlan and Martensdale-St. Marys are new to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state softball rankings.
Martensdale-St. Marys finds themselves ranked No. 15 in Class 1A while Harlan is No. 13 in Class 4A.
The Blue Devils are joined in Class 1A by Pride of Iowa Conference foe Wayne, who is ranked No. 4.
Fellow POI member Mount Ayr is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A. Atlantic is No. 10 in Class 3A while Sergeant Bluff-Luton joins Harlan in Class 4A with a No. 6 ranking.
View the KMAland conference rankings below or click here for the complete rankings.
CLASS 1A
4. Wayne (Same)
15. Martensdale-St. Marys (NR)
CLASS 2A
4. Mount Ayr (down 1)
CLASS 3A
10. Atlantic (up 2)
CLASS 4A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 2)
13. Harlan (NR)