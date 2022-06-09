(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK and Logan-Magnolia are in while Martensdale-St. Marys, Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up in the latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Martensdale-St. Marys is the highest-ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 5 in Class 1A.
View the full release here.
CLASS 1A
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 3)
6. Southeast Warren (down 3)
13. Twin Cedars (NR)
15. Exira-EHK (NR)
CLASS 2A
10. Logan-Magnolia (NR)
CLASS 3A
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 4)
CLASS 4A
8. Creston (up 2)
15. Bishop Heelan (same)