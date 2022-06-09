Logan-Magnolia Panthers

(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK and Logan-Magnolia are in while Martensdale-St. Marys, Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up in the latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Martensdale-St. Marys is the highest-ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 5 in Class 1A.

View the full release here.

CLASS 1A

5. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 3)

6. Southeast Warren (down 3)

13. Twin Cedars (NR)

15. Exira-EHK (NR)

CLASS 2A

10. Logan-Magnolia (NR)

CLASS 3A

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 4)

CLASS 4A

8. Creston (up 2)

15. Bishop Heelan (same)

