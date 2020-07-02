(KMAland) -- There was minimal movement in the latest state softball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union but a new KMAland team has re-joined the rankings.
Martensdale-St. Mary's finds themselves ranked No. 15 in Class 1A after dropping out last week.
The complete rankings can be found here.
The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
7. Wayne (down 2)
11. Exira-EHK (up 2)
12. Twin Cedars (up 2)
15. Martensdale-St. Marys (NR)
CLASS 2A
6. Mount Ayr (down 1)
CLASS 3A
11. Atlantic (same)
CLASS 4A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 2)
13. Harlan (down 2)