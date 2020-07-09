(KMAland) -- Four KMAland teams continued to climb up the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings while four others are still in the rankings.
Wayne, Exira-EHK, Martensdale-St. Marys and Twin Cedars all moved up at least one spot in Class 1A.
Other ranked KMAland teams include Mount Ayr (Class 2A), Atlantic (Class 3A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Harlan (both Class 4A).
The complete rankings can be found here.
The list of ranked KMAland team can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
5. Wayne (up 2)
9. Exira-EHK (up 2)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 5)
11. Twin Cedars (up 1)
CLASS 2A
10. Mount Ayr (down 4)
CLASS 3A
11. Atlantic (same)
CLASS 4A
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 2)
15. Harlan (down 2)