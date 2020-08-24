(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their first state rankings for the 2020 volleyball season and 10 KMAland schools are represented.
St. Albert is the highest-ranked of those, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A.
Other ranked teams include Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sidney, Underwood, Nodaway Valley, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln. The complete list of ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below. The full rankings from the IGHSAU can be found here.
CLASS 1A
3. St. Albert
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard
15. Sidney
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood
15. Nodaway Valley
CLASS 3A
10. Kuemper Catholic
15. Red Oak
CLASS 4A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. Glenwood
CLASS 5A
10. Abraham Lincoln