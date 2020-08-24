IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their first state rankings for the 2020 volleyball season and 10 KMAland schools are represented. 

St. Albert is the highest-ranked of those, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A. 

Other ranked teams include Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sidney, Underwood, Nodaway Valley, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln. The complete list of ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below. The full rankings from the IGHSAU can be found here

CLASS 1A

3. St. Albert 

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard

15. Sidney

CLASS 2A

7. Underwood

15. Nodaway Valley

CLASS 3A

10. Kuemper Catholic

15. Red Oak

CLASS 4A

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. Glenwood

CLASS 5A

10. Abraham Lincoln

 

