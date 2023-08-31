(KMAland) -- Riverside volleyball was a big mover in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Bulldogs moved up three spots to No. 2 in Class 1A.
Ankeny Christian, St. Albert, Stanton, Treynor, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are also ranked.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
1. Ankeny Christian (same)
2. Riverside (up 3)
8. St. Albert (down 1)
15. Stanton (NR)
CLASS 2A
7. Treynor (up 2)
9. Kuemper Catholic (down 3)
CLASS 3A
12. Red Oak (down 2)
CLASS 4A
7. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
7. Sioux City East (up 2)