(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Southeast Warren are the newest additions to the latest IGHSAU state volleyball rankings while eight other schools are also ranked.
Ranked teams include St. Albert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Southeast Warren, Underwood, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln. The complete rankings can be found here. The complete list of KMAland ranked teams can be found below.
CLASS 1A
6. St. Albert (down 1)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (same)
14. Southeast Warren (NR)
CLASS 2A
6. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
13. Red Oak (up 2)
CLASS 4A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
5. Glenwood (down 2)
13. Harlan (up 2)
14. Lewis Central (NR)
CLASS 5A
15. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (same)